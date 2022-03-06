Marshall Wace LLP Invests $345,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 40.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.90 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.95.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

