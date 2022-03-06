Marshall Wace LLP Invests $345,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 186,718 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 63.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,402,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,533,000 after purchasing an additional 542,700 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 12.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 153,311 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 858,279 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 40.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 355,800 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $4.90 on Friday. SunOpta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $531.78 million, a P/E ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.95.
In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc acquired 22,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on STKL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SunOpta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.
About SunOpta (Get Rating)
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
