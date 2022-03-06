Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 1,678 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $20,530,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 532.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after buying an additional 112,058 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $17,052,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in Universal Display by 25.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 357,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $156.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.97 and a 200 day moving average of $168.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $128.21 and a twelve month high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). Universal Display had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.73%.

OLED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

