Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 5,174 Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,463,000 after purchasing an additional 86,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 153.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 71,868 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKY stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $534.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

