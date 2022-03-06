Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ArcBest by 7.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest by 148.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 28,521 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan acquired 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARCB stock opened at $87.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.70.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

