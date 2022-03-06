Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Update

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 32.2% from the January 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of MAURY stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754. Marui Group has a 12-month low of $33.46 and a 12-month high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $457.63 million for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

