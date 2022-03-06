MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

MTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $74.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 52 week low of $73.36 and a 52 week high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.21.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

