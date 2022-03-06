Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mazda Motor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.25.

MZDAY opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.03. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

