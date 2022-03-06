McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,222 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.81. 4,184,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,347. The company has a market capitalization of $175.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Edward Jones lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.