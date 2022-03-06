McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,243 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in Intel by 200.0% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

