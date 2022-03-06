McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in BlackRock by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLK opened at $696.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $670.28 and a 12-month high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $816.63 and its 200 day moving average is $877.51.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

