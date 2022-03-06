McGuire Investment Group LLC Lowers Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up approximately 2.4% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $14,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 12.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $11,026,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 98,984.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,868 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth about $137,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE opened at $120.52 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.22.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.83.

Cboe Global Markets Profile (Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.