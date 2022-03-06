McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 92,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

VO opened at $228.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $206.71 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

