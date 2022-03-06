Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mediaset España Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GETVF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.71.

GETVF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded Mediaset España Comunicación from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $5.15 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €6.10 ($6.85) to €6.50 ($7.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mediaset España Comunicación from €7.00 ($7.87) to €7.65 ($8.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Mediaset España Comunicación from €2.90 ($3.26) to €2.70 ($3.03) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

OTCMKTS:GETVF remained flat at $$4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mediaset España Comunicación has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana.

