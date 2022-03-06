MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,585,800 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 4,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDIF. Alliance Global Partners lowered MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. lowered MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock remained flat at $$0.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 160,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,228. MediPharm Labs has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

