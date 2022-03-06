MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.45

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 2376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $498.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

