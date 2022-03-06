MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.45

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 2376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MD. TheStreet upgraded MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.
In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock worth $6,478,687 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,072 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in MEDNAX by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,359,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,241,000 after purchasing an additional 781,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MEDNAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,211,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MEDNAX by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 256,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 3.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,638,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,578,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.
MEDNAX Company Profile (NYSE:MD)
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
