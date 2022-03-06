MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$20.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective (up from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.70.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$18.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$6.04 and a one year high of C$18.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.60.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

