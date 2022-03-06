Meme Price Tops $409.51 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Meme has a total market capitalization of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be purchased for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.00224906 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00011678 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003068 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000805 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00033359 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002108 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

