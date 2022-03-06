Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Phillippe Lord Sells 24,778 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

