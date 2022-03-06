Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) CEO Phillippe Lord Sells 24,778 Shares

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) CEO Phillippe Lord sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total transaction of $2,514,471.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1 year low of $80.83 and a 1 year high of $125.01.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by $0.16. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
