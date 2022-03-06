Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

MEI opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.14. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.24%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

