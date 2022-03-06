Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $291.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.62 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.150 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research began coverage on Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a market perform rating on the stock.

MEI stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 166,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,312. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

