Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $242,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in QuantumScape by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

QuantumScape stock opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 9.50.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 288,519 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $4,146,018.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,331,011 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,111. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

