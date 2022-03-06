Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 64.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 217,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

HFWA opened at $25.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $901.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.66. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.95 and a 12-month high of $30.86.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Heritage Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.