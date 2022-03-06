Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 34,708 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar (Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.