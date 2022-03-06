Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 34,708 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,580 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 34,708 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSAT. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on GSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
About Globalstar (Get Rating)
Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to the following markets: recreation and personal, government, public safety and disaster relief, oil and gas, maritime and fishing, natural resources, mining, and forestry, construction, utilities, and transportation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.