Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.32 Per Share

Analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $7.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 to $7.35. Mettler-Toledo International reported earnings per share of $6.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year earnings of $38.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $38.15 to $38.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $42.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $42.10 to $42.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total transaction of $2,131,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,540 shares of company stock worth $23,165,982. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Torray LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD traded down $15.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,388.78. 107,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,507. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,033.40 and a one year high of $1,714.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,497.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,507.82.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

