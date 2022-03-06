Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy stock opened at $24.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.92 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.28. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $26.55.
