MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CXH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 2,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 17,767 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.

