MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of CXH stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $9.19. 2,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,595. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.41. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $10.74.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%.
About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (Get Rating)
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It intends to distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital in order to maintain its managed distribution level. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA.
