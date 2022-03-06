Millennium Management LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Arvinas by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 126,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 44,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arvinas by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 855,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,870,000 after purchasing an additional 53,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 13.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 762,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,631,000 after purchasing an additional 90,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $64.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.21. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. Arvinas’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 85,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $5,944,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

