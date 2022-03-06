Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,032 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMGMU. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 659.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.
Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.16.
Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
