Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its stake in Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,032 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Priveterra Acquisition were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PMGMU. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $744,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Priveterra Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 659.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Priveterra Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 61,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period.

Get Priveterra Acquisition alerts:

Shares of PMGMU opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Priveterra Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Priveterra Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priveterra Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PMGMU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Priveterra Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priveterra Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.