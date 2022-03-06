Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.56. 592,147 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 674,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$258.77 million and a PE ratio of -75.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.

In other news, Director Doug Ramshaw acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,381,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,382,036. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 125,000 shares of company stock worth $65,500.

Minera Alamos Company Profile (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

