MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.50. MINISO Group shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2,050 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.
MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)
MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.
