MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.50. MINISO Group shares last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 2,050 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

