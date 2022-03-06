Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 146,742 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,093,837 shares.The stock last traded at $8.74 and had previously closed at $8.96.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,981,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,628,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.