Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches One Day Volume of $603,036.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $85.80 or 0.00223087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $603,036.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00044171 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.85 or 0.06781011 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,450.29 or 0.99979675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00043252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 85,986 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.