MML Investors Services LLC Has $236,000 Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 425,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after purchasing an additional 33,997 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 227.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry B. Moullet bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $437,870. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $25.51 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.10). Cannae had a negative net margin of 38.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

