MML Investors Services LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GYLD opened at $14.45 on Friday. Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.80 and its 200 day moving average is $14.76.

