MML Investors Services LLC Sells 3,755 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,615,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 297.9% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,616,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 130.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 114,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after buying an additional 64,809 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 26,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after buying an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOO stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.86.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

