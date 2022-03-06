Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,091.25 ($28.06).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of LON:MNDI traded down GBX 95.50 ($1.28) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,347.50 ($18.08). 3,402,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,345,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,821.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,849.77. The firm has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. Mondi has a 1-year low of GBX 1,331 ($17.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,088 ($28.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a €0.45 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.20. Mondi’s payout ratio is presently 53.05%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

