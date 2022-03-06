Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital also reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monroe Capital.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The company has a market cap of $234.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monroe Capital (MRCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.