Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,748 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.52, for a total transaction of $2,145,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,267 shares of company stock valued at $15,448,302 over the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $225.50 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.03 and a 1-year high of $376.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.92 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zscaler from $365.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zscaler from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $286.00 to $296.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Zscaler from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.66.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

