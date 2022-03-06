Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,967 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after buying an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CMS Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,841,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CMS Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $318,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $67.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 18.29%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

