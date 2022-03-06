Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,138 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at $380,000. Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after purchasing an additional 111,880 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 102.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

LNG opened at $139.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.56 and a twelve month high of $139.93.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

