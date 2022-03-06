Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,399 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,810 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $314.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.85.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

