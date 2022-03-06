Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 110,658 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,658 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.21 and a 12 month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

