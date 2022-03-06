Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 118,403 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118,403 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 198.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In related news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $534,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock valued at $34,985,334 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

