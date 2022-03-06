Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 72,199 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,199 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,671,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,780,000 after acquiring an additional 83,379 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $95.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

