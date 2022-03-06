Moonriver Price Hits $55.46 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $181.36 million and $17.36 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $55.46 or 0.00144683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00043554 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.25 or 0.06616506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,287.75 or 0.99884289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047677 BTC.

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,278,356 coins and its circulating supply is 3,270,053 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

