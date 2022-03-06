Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,000 The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in The India Fund by 241.2% in the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 47,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,689 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 71,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The India Fund by 182.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.26% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $23.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

