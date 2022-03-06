Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit stock opened at $464.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $578.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $131.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.15 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 34.69%.
Intuit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
