Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $357,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.71.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $496,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Slamon sold 6,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $500,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,646 shares of company stock worth $1,808,901 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $76.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The company had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

