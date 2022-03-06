Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $46.69 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $73.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.42.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.