Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 362,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 50,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WOOD opened at $85.30 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1-year low of $82.29 and a 1-year high of $98.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

